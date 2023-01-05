Rythu Bandhu: Telangana govt deposits Rs 296.85 cr into 1.69 lakh farmers bank accounts on 8th day

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:09 PM, Thu - 5 January 23

Hyderabad: The disbursement of Rythu Bandhu farm investment support amount is continuing without interruptions. On the eighth day, the government deposited Rs 296.85 crore into the bank accounts of around 1.69 lakh farmers covering a cultivation area of around 5.93 lakh acres. As on Thursday, a total of Rs 4,327.93 crore has been deposited into bank accounts of 54.7 lakh farmers.

On the occasion, Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao understood the importance of agriculture sector in nation building and hence, gave highest priority by bringing several reforms and introducing numerous schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, free power and water supply among others to support farmers. He pointed out that the agriculture sector was the largest employer in India.

“The Telangana government spent Rs 3.5 lakh crore for development of the agriculture sector in the last eight years which catapulted Telangana to the league of States which are the largest food producers in the country,” the Minister said, adding that paddy production had increased from 68 lakh tonnes in 2014 to 2.49 crore tonnes in 2021-22, with overall crop production hitting 3.5 lakh crore.