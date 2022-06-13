TS govt sanctions Rs 57.09 cr for construction of 7 check dams in Balkonda constituency

Published Date - 10:27 PM, Mon - 13 June 22

Hyderabad: The State government on Monday sanctioned a total Rs 57.09 crore for construction of seven new check dams in Balkonda constituency of Nizamabad district. Special Chief Secretary for Irrigation Rajat Kumar issued orders in this regard.

As per the orders, four check dams will be constructed across Peddavagu near Shetpally and Palem-Donkal villages of Morthad mandal, near Ramannapet and Velpur-Janakampet villages of Velpur mandal. Similarly, three check dams will be constructed across Kappalavagu near Bejjor-Bheemgal villages and Salampur-Secunderapur villages in Bheemgal mandal and near Velgatur in Mendora mandal.

Accordingly, the Chief Engineer (I) of Nizamabad district has been instructed to obtain the approved designs and drawings from the Competent Authority; ensure that the adjacent check dam water spread area was not overlapped; ensure the provisions made in the estimate and correctness of quantities; and obtain the ground water department clearance. The Chief Engineer was also held responsible for the necessity and location of the check dam and its length as well as flood banks on either sides.