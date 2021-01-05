Telangana has one of the lowest unemployment rate: Harish Rao

Besides creating jobs in the private sector, the State govt was now gearing up to issue notifications and fill about 50,000 vacant posts in the State this year

Hyderabad: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday said Telangana is one of the three States that have the lowest unemployment rate in the country. Besides creating jobs in the private sector, the State government was now gearing up to issue notifications and fill about 50,000 vacant posts in the State this year, he said.

Releasing the diary of Telangana Private Employees Association (TPEA) which is affiliated to the ruling TRS at Telangana Bhavan here, Harish Rao said several multi national companies were investing in the State due to the able administration of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, law and order maintenance, and quality power and water supply among other factors.

He pointed out that the State government was also organising employment melas and skill development training programmes for unemployed youth to facilitate their employment.

“The unemployment rate in Telangana is far lower than the national average. More jobs are likely to open up during the new year due to the proactive measures of the State government,” he said.

The Minister recalled the role of TPEA in the separate Statehood movement in creating awareness about the importance of achieving a separate State and also fighting pitched battles during the agitation. He said private employees actively participated in the Statehood movement.

