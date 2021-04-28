TS Home Minister warns people against hoarding, black-marketing of oxygen cylinders

He said stringent action would also be taken against people who are spreading false news about Covid.

Hyderabad: Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali said on Wednesday that the police will take stern action against those who indulge in hoarding and black marketing of oxygen and life-saving drugs including Remdesivir in the State. “There is no scope for black marketing in the State,” he said.

Speaking after a review meeting with DGP M Mahender Reddy and other senior police officials, he said the police department will arrest those who attempt to sell oxygen and life-saving drugs in black market and advised the people not to stock these drugs and oxygen cylinders keeping in mind the larger interest of Covid-19 patients.

The Minister said the State government was taking necessary steps to ensure supply of oxygen and life-saving drugs in required quantities. He advised people to wear face masks compulsorily and not to step out unnecessarily.

During Ramzan month, the devout should follow safety protocols and maintain physical distance during prayers.

Since Hyderabad is a medical hub, many people from Maharashtra, Karnataka and other States are thronging the city for proper treatment, he said, adding that the police department was in the forefront in rendering services to people during the pandemic.

The Minister appreciated the police officials for coordinating with Medical and Municipal departments while discharging their duties.

