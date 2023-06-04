TS ICET 2023 results to be released on June 20

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:47 PM, Sun - 4 June 23

Hyderabad: Results along with the final key of the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2023 will be released on June 20.

The preliminary key will be notified on June 5 and objections, if any, on the key can be submitted to convener.icet@tsche.ac.in up to 5 pm on June 8. Candidates can download their respective question paper along with the response sheet from the website https://icet.tsche.ac.in/ from June 5.

A total of 75,925 candidates registered for the ICET 2023 and 93.38 per cent attended the entrance test conducted at 72 test centres on May 26 and 27. The ICET is held for admissions into MBA and MCA programmes offered by the colleges in the State.

