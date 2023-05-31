Telangana government to provide over 1.17 crore free notebooks to students

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:49 PM, Wed - 31 May 23

Hyderabad: Starting next academic year, the Class VI to XII students of the government and local body schools, Model Schools, TREIS, Urban Residential Schools and KGBVs, will be provided six to 14 free notebooks.

The State government initiated the process of procuring 1,17,88,699 notebooks at an estimated cost of Rs.56.24 crore for the academic year 2023-24.

The government has decided to extend six notebooks containing 200 pages to each student studying in the Class VI and VII, while seven notebooks will be provided to each Class VIII student.

Similarly, Class IX and X students will get 14 notebooks and intermediate students of regular and vocational courses in the residential schools operated by the School Education department will get 12 and 10 notebooks respectively.

A total of 12,39,415 students will benefit from the initiative of the government, which is already extending free textbooks to students of the government run schools and colleges.

For students of Classes I to V, the government has decided to provide 33,82,371 free workbooks at an estimated cost of Rs.34.70 crore for the next academic year. Each of the students in Class I to V will get three workbooks, benefiting 11,27,457 students.

According to department officials, the process for procuring notebooks and workbooks has already commenced and distribution would begin shortly.