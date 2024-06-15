TS’ Johanna secure podium finish

The State player with a total timing of 0:34:54s finished behind Nongmaithem Nelshi of Manipur, who topped with a timing of 0:32:39s.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 June 2024, 10:16 PM

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Johanna Shiju clinched second spot in the sub-junior girls event of the ITF national championship at Gachibowli Stadium, Hyderabad on Saturday.

In the boys category, the Manipur duo of Thokchom Gautam and Elangbam Naoboy with timings of 0:27:58s and 0:06:15s finished at first and second places respectively.

Results: Triathlon: Sub-Junior: Girls: 1. Nongmaithem Nelshi (Manipur) 0:06:08s, 0:00:40s, 0:14:49s, 0:00:44s, 0:10:19s, 0:32:39s; 2. Johanna Shiju (Telangana) 0:05:46s, 0:00:52s, 0:15:48s, 0:00:37s, 0:11:54s, 0:34:54s; 3. Eesha Pujari (Maharashtra) 0:06:23s, 0:01:13s, 0:15:53s, 0:00:40s, 0:12:21s, 0:36:27; Boys: 1. Thokchom Gautam (Manipur) 0:05:23s, 0:00:37s, 0:12:36s, 0:00:40s, 0:08:45s, 0:27:58s; 2. Elangbam Naoboy (Manipur) 0:06:15s, 0:00:37s, 0:13:30s, 0:00:35s, 0:09:22s, 0:30:18s; 3. Jeeth Sai (Karnataka) 0:06:55s, 0:01:00s, 0:13:46s, 0:00:29s, 0:09:16s, 0:31:23s.