TS’ Johanna makes mark in Aquathlon

The State athlete with a total timing of 0:23:45s finished second behind Nongmaithem Nelshi of Manipur, who clinched top spot with a timing of 0:23:25s.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 June 2024, 10:40 PM

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Johanna Shiju finished second in the Sub-Junior Girls Aquathlon event at the ITF national championship held at Gachibowli Stadium, Hyderabad on Sunday.

