TS LAWCET and PGLCET 2022 registration date extended till June 16

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:22 PM, Tue - 7 June 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The last date for submission of online applications for Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) and PGLCET-2022 without a late fee has been extended up to June 16.

There would be no further extension of the last date without late fee, TS LAWCET & PGLCET 2022 convener, Prof. GB Reddy said on Tuesday.

Interested candidates have been advised to apply at the earliest in order to get the exam centre of their choice or those nearer to them in view of the limited capacity of the centres.

Candidates who passed 10+2 or its equivalent and graduation through regular/distance or correspondence mode are eligible for pursuing LLB (five year degree course) and LLB (three year degree course) respectively. Students who are expecting their final year/semester results can also apply. More details at https://lawcet.tsche.ac.in/.