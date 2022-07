TS PECET last date extended till August 12

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:59 PM, Sat - 30 July 22

Hyderabad: The last date for registration and submission of online application for Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TS PECET) 2022 without a late fee has been extended up to August 12.

Intermediate and degree students who passed out or appeared in final year exams can apply on the website https://pecet.tsche.ac.in/ for admissions into DPEd and BPEd courses.