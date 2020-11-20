TS Police dept going through massive transformation under TRS rule

Modernisation of TS Police, an initiative of CM, being taken up at a cost Rs 800 crore with latest equipment and new fleet of patrol cars

Hyderabad: The modernisation of the Telangana State Police, an initiative of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, with the latest equipment and a new fleet of patrol cars in 2014 is yielding results with the State, and the capital city of Hyderabad in particular, remaining peaceful for over six years now without any disturbances.

Communal clashes and other skirmishes were regular in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. In police stations, the situation was such that police personnel relied upon complainants and others to meet even stationery expenses. Patrolling was done on vehicles which would conk off right in the middle of the road in the middle of the night. All that is now history. After the formation of the separate State of Telangana in 2014, the police department witnessed a major transformation with the Chief Minister according top priority for effective maintenance of law and order.

He sanctioned Rs 800 crore for the modernisation of the police department and replaced the old vehicles with a new fleet of SUVs for patrolling.

Believing that proper law and order was crucial for the development of the State apart from political stability, works pertaining to modernisation of police stations, acquiring latest equipment and purchasing new patrol cars was taken up on a large scale in 2014.

A separate amount is now given to each police station to meet stationery expenses. The State government has laid focus on ensuring better infrastructure to the department by constructing new police stations and office buildings. After six-and-a-half years, Telangana is now a role model for other States in maintaining law and order effectively and also in leveraging technology to the maximum extent possible.

Another key aspect the government focused on was installing surveillance cameras everywhere in the city to enhance security. As many as five lakh cameras have already been installed and plans have been drawn up for five lakh additional cameras for safety and security of the people. With the help of these cameras, the police were also able to detect sensational cases.

Another feather in the cap is going to be the Integrated Command and Control Centre of the Hyderabad City Police coming up in Banjara Hills. It is being constructed at an estimated cost of over Rs 600 crore. Telangana State Police Housing Corporation Chairman Damoder Koleti said the State government has taken up construction of police stations and district police offices in 14 districts.

All-round development

• Modernisation of Telangana Police began in 2014

• Rs 800 crore sanctioned for latest equipment and new patrol cars

• Integrated Command& Control Centre of Hyderabad City Police nearing completion

• Construction of 118 police stations underway

• Works on 44 already completed

• City Armed Reserve arms dump is in tendering stage

• Punjagutta, Adibatla and Gachibowli stations modernised

