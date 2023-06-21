TS School Innovation Challenge conducted to promote design thinking, innovation

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:20 PM, Wed - 21 June 23

Hyderabad: The third edition of the Telangana School Innovation Challenge (SIC) was successfully conducted in Hyderabad from June 19 to 21. Organized by the Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC), Youth-HUB (Y-HUB), UNICEF, Department of School Education (DSE), and Inqui-lab Foundation, in collaboration with other partners, this prestigious initiative aimed to promote Design Thinking and Innovation among teachers and students throughout the State. The primary objective was to position Telangana as a leader in fostering 21st-century skills among adolescents.

This year’s Telangana School Innovation Challenge witnessed unprecedented participation, with 64,583 students from 4,564 schools engaging in the program. Over 5,000 dedicated teachers provided invaluable support, resulting in an overwhelming response, with 13,670 innovative ideas submitted.

The highlight of the event was the prototyping boot camp, which brought together 72 student teams. This boot camp offered a unique opportunity for students to ideate and refine their innovative solutions. The Grand Finale event and Innovation Showcase was held at the Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University Auditorium in Rajendra Nagar on Wednesday.

During the two-day intensive workshop, the 72 participating teams worked closely with their mentors to enhance their projects. On the final day, the winners were announced and honored with tablets and certificates. The top three winning teams also received cash prizes. The first prize of Rs 1 lakh was awarded to the team that developed a seed-sowing shoe for farmers. The second prize of Rs 75,000 was awarded to the team that created an e-printing solution for doctors’ prescriptions, and the third prize of Rs 50,000 was awarded to the team behind an Emergency Medicine vending machine.