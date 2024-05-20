TS students in Kyrgyztan: BRS seeks intervention of State, Centre

Several videos which went viral on the social media, have shown the violent attacks on students from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 May 2024, 07:51 PM

Senior BRS leader T Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Expressing concern over the increasing attacks on Indian students including those from Telangana in Bishkek of Kyrgyzstan, senior BRS leader T Harish Rao urged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to immediately initiate measures to ensure their safety. He also sought diplomatic intervention by the union government in this regard.

Several videos which went viral on the social media, have shown the violent attacks on students from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh. Kyrgyzstan is a popular destination among Indian students looking to pursue higher studies especially medical education. Tensions are learnt to have escalated between Kyrgyz and foreign students after a fight broke out between local students and Egyption students. The Indian Embassy has already issued an advisory to Indian students to remain indoors and approach them for necessary help.

After some concerned parents approached him, Harish Rao took to X and highlighted the plight of students from Telangana in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan where the situation is rapidly deteriorating with locals targeting foreign students and several Indian students getting injured in the attacks.

“I urgently call on the Chief Minister of Telangana, Government of India, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and the Indian Embassy in Bishkek to take immediate action to ensure the safety of Telangana students and implement effective measures swiftly. The severity of the situation demands robust intervention to prevent further harm and to reassure the families of the students about their safety,” he stated.