CM Revanth Reddy seeks Indian Embassy’s help for Telangana students in Krygyzstan

Officials informed that all Indian students were safe. Following a fight between local students and Egyptian students, violence broke out in Bishkek leading to attacks by the locals on Indian students.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 May 2024, 07:35 PM

File photo of CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Amid escalating attacks on Indian students in Bishkek of Kyrgyzstan, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy directed officials to constantly monitor the situation and provide necessary help to students from Telangana in coordination with the External Affairs Ministry.

Officials informed that all Indian students were safe. Following a fight between local students and Egyptian students, violence broke out in Bishkek leading to attacks by the locals on Indian students.

Several videos of these attacks went viral on the social media, with parents of students studying higher education in Kyrgyzstan expressing concern over safety of their children.

Upon learning about the incidents, Revanth Reddy instructed the officials to take up the issue with Indian Ambassador in Bishkek Arun Kumar Chatterjee and obtain all details.

In response, the Indian Ambassador assured that all Indian students are safe and the Embassy helpline is fully operational to respond to any emergency. All students have been already cautioned to remain indoors and contact the Embassy at 0555710041 for Assistance.

“Currently, exams are underway for the students. All Indian students are in preparation mode. It was confirmed that no Indian student was seriously injured or hospitalised in the incident, and many social media posts were found to be untrue,” sources in the Chief Minister’s Office informed.