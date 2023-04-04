SSC exam answer sheets found missing in Adilabad

Bundle containing answer sheets of Telugu language of Class X exam were lost while being shifted from a post office to bus stand in Utnoor mandal

Published Date - 06:49 PM, Tue - 4 April 23

Adilabad: A bundle containing answer sheets of Telugu language of Class X examination were lost while being shifted from a post office to bus stand in Utnoor mandal centre on Tuesday, police said.

There were 30 answer sheets of Telugu language in the missing bundle. Police registered a case based on a complaint received from post master Harish. Police were were focusing on how and where the sheets went missing and who was responsible for the act.

The police said that CCTV cameras installed on the route between the post office and bus station were dysfunctional. No lead was found till evening.

Education department authorities said that the answer sheets were found missing after they were handed over to the postal department.

A total of 1, 011 students appeared for the first language examination in five centres in Utnoor mandal headquarters on Monday.

Staffers of the postal department realized that one of the eleven bundles consisting of the answer sheets went missing only after reaching the bus station.

Meanwhile, Additional Collector Rizwan Shaik Basha visited Utnoor mandal centre and made inquiries into the incident.

He convened a review meeting with authorities concerned and told them to take steps to prevent recurrence of similar incidents in future. He said that action would be taken against the persons responsible for the lapses in transporting the answer sheets.

Khanapur MLA A Rekha Naik expressed anger over the incident. She demanded the district authorities of the education department to take stern action against those who were involved in the lapse. She advised them not to play with the lives of the students.