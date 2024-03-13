Telangana: 5 mins grace time for SSC exam

By Yuvraj Akula Published Date - 13 March 2024, 10:57 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: Students appearing for Class X exams from March 18 to April 2 will get five minutes of grace time to enter the examination centre.

While the SSC Public Examinations will begin at 9.30 am, students will be allowed into the centre up to 9.35 am. Except for the first language composite course and science subjects, the exams will be conducted from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm. The timing for the first language composite course exam is 9.30 am to 12.50 pm, while the part-I physical science and part-II biological science exams will be held from 9.30 am to 11 am on two days.

As many as 5,08,385 students, including 2,57,952 boys and 2,50,433 girls, have registered to appear for the examinations at 2,676 centres across the State. To monitor exams, 144 flying squads, comprising one officer each from the Education and Revenue departments, one ASI and two constables will be pressed into action.

“The grace time of up to five minutes only will be applicable on all days of the exams, for which elaborate arrangements have been made. Additional security will be deployed at all centres this time,” A Krishna Rao, Director of Government Examinations, told Telangana Today. Hall tickets have been dispatched to schools and hosted on bse.telangana.gov.in/

Meanwhile, the School Education Department has decided to hold invigilators accountable if wrong question papers are issued to students. The invigilators have been instructed to seek clarifications from the exam centres’ chief superintendent for all doubts and objections raised by examinees.

“Those responsible for the issue of wrong question papers will be punished as per the Telangana Public Examinations (Preventions of Malpractices and Unfair Means) Act, 1997, for negligence in discharging their duties,” officials said.