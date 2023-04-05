Late night protests force Bandi Sanjay to flee without stopping at Siddipet

Bandi Sanjay cancelled his meeting at Rangadhampalli on Tuesday night, after parents of SSC students and BRS workers gathered in large numbers to protest against the paper leaks throwing students lives in jeopardy

People protested against Bandi Sanjay proposed meeting in Siddipet

Siddipet: Much before he was taken into custody from Karimnagar, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay was forced to cancel his plans to address the media at Siddipet after parents of Class 10 students and BRS activists gathered in protest against his alleged role in the Warangal question paper issue.

Sanjay, who was scheduled to stop at the Martyrs’ Memorial at Rangadhampally near Siddipet as announced by BJP Siddipet District President Dudi Srikanth Reddy, drove off without stopping.

Srikanth Reddy had earlier sent a message to journalists in Siddipet informing them that Sanjay would address them at 11 pm at the Martyrs’ Memorial on his way to Karimnagar on ‘an important issue’.

With news of Sanjay’s alleged involvement in the question paper issue also coming out, a huge number of parents of Class 10 students gathered at the Martyrs’ Memorial. Several BRS supporters too gathered at the spot. Seeing the crowd, Sanjay drove away without even stopping his vehicle.

Later, BRS leaders led by Macha Venugopal Reddy staged a protest against Sanjay for his alleged role in the question paper issue. The BRS leaders also demanded that the BJP leadership suspend Sanjay from the party.