TSBIE invites applications from junior colleges for extension of provisional affiliation

23 January 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Monday through a notification has directed managements of existing Junior Colleges (including composite colleges) in Telangana to submit online applications from Wednesday January 25 for extension of their provisional affiliation for the academic year 2023- 24 including sanction of additional sections.

Requests for shifting of college premises within same locality, change of name of society, change of name of junior college, conversion of junior college from boys/girls to co-education should be made along with the affiliation proposals.

Colleges can apply for extension of provisional affiliations without late fee up to February 21 while they can apply till March 31, 2023 with payment of late fee. After March 31, the requests will not be considered under any circumstances, TSBIE said.

Details of the affiliation fee, inspection fee and application fee are available in online application form in the TSBIE website. Proposals for sanction of additional sections without providing additional accommodation as required will be rejected.

While submitting proposals for provisional affiliation and sanction of additional sections, the managements are requested to see that the FDR, lease deed of the building and playground, fire safety certificate, sanitary certificate and structural soundness certificate are in force for the period for which they have requested for extension of provisional affiliation etc. The fire safety certificate should be renewed periodically as per the norms of Fire Services Department, otherwise, the proposals will not be considered.

The TSBIE will announce the list of affiliated private junior colleges for the academic year 2023-24 to the students and parents community well in advance before the beginning of the academic year 2023-24 and announcement of the admission schedule for the academic year 2023-24 so that the parents students get ample time to enquire and confirm whether the college has affiliation for the academic year.

The colleges without prior sanction should not open new sections and any such deviation will be viewed seriously, and will make them liable for disaffiliation besides imposition of penalty under Telangana Education Act and the rules made under there.

The application fee and the prescribed Inspection fee and affiliation fee should be paid together through on-line payment only. Offline manual payments through DDs, chalaans and submission of offline form will be summarily rejected, the TSBIE made it clear.