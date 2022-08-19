Don’t withhold certificates of students leaving junior colleges: TSBIE

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:03 PM, Fri - 19 August 22

Hyderabad: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) on Friday instructed the district intermediate educational officers to inspect all private junior colleges and ensure that no college withholds certificates of students for any reason.

The Board directed all junior colleges under different managements not to withhold the certificates of students who were leaving the junior colleges.

“It is the responsibility of the principal to issue all certificates related to students while leaving the junior college, and also informed not to withhold the certificates by stating any reasons,” the said TS BIE in a press release. Students can lodge a complaint with DIEO concerned or TSBIE office here.

“The TS BIE reiterates that any violation of the rules, regulations and guidelines prescribed in respect of issuance of certain certificates related to the students will be viewed seriously and necessary action will be initiated on erring managements,” it added.