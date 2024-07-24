TSDCA and Excise bust illegal drug storage in Medchal-Malkajgiri

By Telangana Today Updated On - 24 July 2024, 02:07 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Drugs Control Administration (TSDCA) in a joint operation with the Prohibition and Excise wing, busted a godown that was storing illegally manufactured and stocked bulk drugs (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) at Potharam Y-Junction, Muduchintalpally village, Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

According to the DCA, the godown belongs to Kadari Sateesh Reddy of Aspen Biopharma, a habitual offender in several cases. During the raid, Rs. 96 lakh worth bulk drugs related to anticancer, antiviral, antifungal, anticoagulants, antidepressants, etc., were seized on Tuesday.

The godown was allegedly being operated illegally without any drug license by Kadari Sateesh Reddy, who is also prime accused in the spurious anti-cancer drugs case detected at Machabollaram in December 2023. The TSDCA Director General, VB Kamalasan Reddy in a press release said Sateesh Reddy was also the key conspirator in the illicit manufacturing of APIs at Annarugudem Village, Tallada Mandal, Khammam district, which was detected in the same month.

The APIs stocks were stored in Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) bags and only bear the name of the bulk drug. Details of batch and manufacturer were not indicated on the API stocks, indicating unlicensed manufacturing, the release said.

Drugs manufactured by unlicensed entities pose a severe threat to public health. They do not adhere to any ‘Good Manufacturing Practices’ (GMP), which is mandatory under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act. “Getting a manufacturing license from DCA Telangana ensures the quality of drugs manufactured in the state by carefully monitoring drug manufacturers’ compliance with GMP regulations,” the press release said.