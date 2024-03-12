TSDCA seizes Vatharin Capsules for misleading claims on treating rheumatism

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 March 2024, 05:25 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Telangana State Drugs Control Administration (TSDCA) has seized stocks of ‘Vatharin Capsules’, which were allegedly under circulation in the retail market with misleading claims that they can treat rheumatism, an aliment with symptoms including inflammation, stiffness, and pain.

The TSDCA in a statement on Tuesday said drug inspectors from Nizamabad zone conducted raids on Monday and Tuesday at Bhavani Pharmaceuticals and Distributors, Warangal, the facility where Vatharin capsules were being manufactured.

The label of Vatharin bears a misleading claim stating that it is ‘For All Rheumatic & Inflammatory Disorders’, which is a contravention of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954, TSDCA said. Earlier, the Vatharin capsules were detected by DCA officials at Bhagwathi Ayurveda Bhandar, Devi Road, Nizamabad and stocks were seized during the raid.

Advertisement of a medicine for treatment of rheumatism is prohibited under Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954. Persons who make misleading advertisements regarding drugs for treatment of certain diseases and disorders are punishable under Drug Laws with imprisonment extending to six months or with fine, DG, TSDCA, V B Kamalasan Reddy said.