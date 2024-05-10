Nizambad Collector asks officials to curb illegal cash flow

“Flying squad, video surveillance, statistical surveillance teams, video teams and sectoral officers should be alert and inform official concern about violation of model code of conduct,”he said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 May 2024, 05:51 PM

File photo

Nizamabad: District Election Officer and Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu has asked the officials to curb illegal transportation of liquor, drugs and cash through the inter-State border during the elections.

The collector, who held a meeting of law enforcing agencies and various department officials to discuss arrangements for the May 13 Lok Sabha polls, directed the officials to strengthen the security at the checkposts set up along the State borders.

Asking the officials to be on a high alert in the next three days, the Collector directed the excise officials to conduct raids and seize illegal liquor stocks and keep a vigil on whether the liquor stocks being imported from the IML depot were being diverted anywhere.