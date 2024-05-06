PM Modi’s guarantees warranty has elapsed, says Revanth Reddy

Addressing a roadshow in Nizamabad on Monday, he pointed out that the people had elected a BJP MP there in 2019.

7 May 2024

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday said the warranty for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guarantees had elapsed and it was time for people to elect the Congress to power. The Prime Minister had promised to double the farmers’ income.

Forget about income but the farmers’ investment for cultivation had gone up, the Chief Minister said at a corner meeting in Amberpet here on Monday. The construction of the Amberpet flyover has been continuing since five years. Who should be held responsible for the delay, he asked. Similarly, during the 2021 floods in the city, many families got affected but union Minister Kishan Reddy did not get a single rupee assistance from the union government, he said.

“If Kishan Reddy becomes Secunderabad MP or union Minister again, it will be of no use to Hyderabad,” Revanth Reddy said.

Earlier, former MP V Hanumanth Rao urged the Chief Minister to construct Jyothirao Phule Auditorium and organize Bathukamma festivities officially at Bathukamma Kunta in Amberpet. He also wanted the Congress candidate Danam Nagender to be made union Minister, if Congress was elected.

“Our community leader should also develop not only your people,” Hanumanth Rao said to the Chief Minister. Responding positively to his appeals, the Chief Minister said “Elect Danam Nagender with one lakh majority, I will personally appeal to AICC leader Sonia Gandhi to accommodate in the Congress cabinet.” Later, while addressing at Uppal, Revanth Reddy said BRS had struck a secret deal with BJP. People were in no mood to believe the BRS anymore in the State, he charged. Slamming the BJP Malkajgiri candidate Etala Rajender for neglecting the welfare of the poor and downtrodden, the Chief Minister said it has been two years since he joined the BJP but he never bothered to take up the Uppal flyover works delay with union government.

“Did Etala Rajender raise the irregularities committed by BRS with the union Government? Both BJP and BRS have unholy nexus,” Revanth Reddy said. EOM took up the issue with union government officials. Within 100 days, elevated corridor works have commenced,” Revanth Reddy said while addressing a road show here on Monday.