Cash worth Rs. 1.03cr, liquor worth Rs. 14.29 lakh seized in Nizamabad

The police have also seized Narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances(NDPS) worth Rs. 1,74,650 and freebies worth Rs.30,84,540 suspected to be distributed among the voters in the district.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 April 2024, 04:18 PM

Nizamabad: The enforcement agencies have seized Rs. 1.03 crore cash and liquor worth Rs. 14.29 lakh during checking in the last five days in the district.

According to police, Rs. 52,98,437 cash was seized in the Nizamabad Urban assembly segment, Rs. 14,19,540 in Nizamabad rural segment, Rs. 1,37,200 in Armoor, Rs. 27,96,740 in Balkonda, Rs. 2,14,620 in Bodhan and Rs. 4,59,830 cash in Banswada assembly segment. Similarly, liquor worth Rs. 1,81,919 was seized in the Nizamabad Urban assembly segment, Rs. 3,37,026 in Nizamabad rural segment, Rs. 1,80,236 in Armoor, Rs. 4,01,156 in Balkonda, Rs. 1,90,424 in Bodhan and Rs.1,38,279 worth of liquor was seized in Banswada assembly segment.

