TSERC Chairman urge power consumers not to attack Electricity officials

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:31 PM, Mon - 30 October 23

TSERC Chairman urged the people not to physically attack the power employees who come to disconnect power lines and cooperate with them

Hyderabad: Expressing concern over power consumers attacking and threatening officials disconnecting power lines over pending dues, Telangana State Electricity Regulatory Commission (TSERC) Tanneeru Sriranga Rao urged people not to take law into their own hands and cooperate with officials performing their duties.

The TSERC chairman, who felicitated Moghalpura assistant engineer(Operations) G Laxmi Narayana Raju and artisan Mohamad Abdul Saleem Ruhi for their commitment towards official duties despite threats from consumers on Monday, appreciated the commitment shown by the duo in discharging their duties. He urged the people not to physically attack the power employees who come to disconnect power lines and cooperate with them.

The consumers need to pay power bills within the time period provided to them, he said, adding that people have no right to take law into their own hands.

The two electricity officials of Moghalpura section were attacked and threatened by a resident of Purani Haveli on October 22 for disconnecting the line over pending dues. The Mirchowk police booked accused Mohammad Omer Chowdary for attempt to murder, criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty, criminal intimidation, and related provisions under the Arms Act.

