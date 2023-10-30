All arrangements made to conduct upcoming elections efficiently, says Hyderabad DEO Ronald Rose

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:00 PM, Mon - 30 October 23

Hyderabad: With just a month left, Hyderabad District Election Officer (DEO) and GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose on Monday said that all arrangements have been made to conduct the upcoming elections efficiently.

On Monday, along with Senior Deputy Election Commissioner, Nitesh Kumar Vyas, Director (Election Expenditure), Pankaj Srivastava, and Telangana CEO, he reviewed the arrangements through a video conference.

Informing the Election Commission of India (ECI) officials that 105 teams have been deployed to keep vigil round the clock, Rose said that all seizures, which are not related to elections, are being investigated and released by the District Grievance Committee.

Of the 128 such cases recorded so far, 99 cases have been solved with 12 cases where the amount was more than 10 lakh reported to the Income Tax department.

Paying special attention to candidate nominations, Vyas directed officials to carefully examine the affidavits. He further asked them to ensure that CCTV cameras, videography, and wall clocks are installed in the Returning Officer’s (RO) room.

