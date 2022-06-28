TSEWA conducts 7th Annual General Body Meeting in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:51 PM, Tue - 28 June 22

Col GN Agarwal lighting the lamp with Commodore Sudheer Parkala, president, TSEWA.

Hyderabad: The Tri Services Ex Servicemen Welfare Association (TSEWA) conducted its 7th Annual General Body Meeting at AWHO, Vedvihar Community Hall here in the city.

Speaking on the occasion, the ex-officio president, Commodore Sudheer Parakala said that within seven years, the organisation has become one of the leading All India ESM Organisations with representation from all the States and six foreign countries for welfare of ex servicemen, families and war widows.

In the last seven years, TSEWA gave away more than Rs 46 lakh financial assistance to poor students from various colleges, to very needy veterans who are not eligible for pension and other war widows/civilians in penury.

He thanked the members and Col GS N Agarwal, the chief guest, who were instrumental in acquisition of a permanent premises near College of Defence Management with generous donations.

Maj Gen Shibnath Mukherjee, president of East Zone presented a cheque for Rs. 65,000 towards tuition fee from the Charity Division to Monika Mallesh to pursue her MBBS. K Anil, BSc final year and G Gomathi, BCom final year from Railway Degree College, Lallaguda also received cheques from Madhuri Seva Fund, a press release said.

Col Parvathesam, general secretary presented the annual report, Col Vijay Salins, the budget & balance sheets and Col Sitaramaiah, chairman Charity Division presented details of financial assistance. Brigadier CS Vidyasagar, chief mentor of TSEWA and Cdr Chandrasekhar also spoke.