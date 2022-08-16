TSIC shortlists 163 innovations under ‘Intinta Innovator’ programme

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:31 PM, Tue - 16 August 22

Hyderabad: Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) organised its fourth edition of ‘Intinta Innovator Exhibition 2022’ across 33 districts of the State on the occasion of Independence Day. The programme is a mechanism to scout innovators from interior locations. TSIC encourages frugal and local innovators to create solutions for societal problems and serve as a platform between the innovators, people and administration.

Innovators from rural areas, schools and colleges, industry and agriculture participated in the exhibition. More than 700 entries have been received from across the State and of them 163 innovations were showcased before the respective District Collectors. A workshop on the concept of innovation and process to scout innovators was conducted for more than 160 district administration officials.

This year, TSIC partnered with Atal Community Innovation Center-CBIT, Grama Bazaar, Palle Srujana, Woxsen University, Kakatiya Sandbox, Research Innovation Circle of Hyderabad, and All India Robotics Association to support innovators post the exhibition. They will get help in idea validation, mentorship, funding, and market strategies.

“Telangana is taking steps to encourage new ideas. `Intinta Innovator’ stands as a testimony to inclusivity. Innovators and innovative programmes are playing a role in driving the economic growth of the State, contributing to the 3I Mantra of innovation infrastructure and inclusive growth,” said IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao.

The programme is aimed at recognising innovators from Telangana. This initiative empowers innovators focused on solving societal problems in the State’s farthest areas, said IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan.

For the last three years, TSIC has recognised more than 150 innovators and more than 40 rural innovators are being supported by TSIC through mentorship, idea validation, prototype/product development, market access and funding support, said Shanta Thoutam, Chief Innovation Officer to Telangana.