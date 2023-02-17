TSLPRB extends last date to submit medical certificates by pregnant women

The Board, as per the High Court orders, decided to allow pregnant and recently delivered women to appear in the Final Written Examination as one-time opportunity

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:22 PM, Fri - 17 February 23

Hyderabad: Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) on Friday extended the last date for submission of an undertaking and bonafide medical certificates by pregnant and recently delivered women to undergo physical measurement test or physical efficiency test, till February 28.

The Board, as per the High Court orders, decided to allow pregnant and recently delivered women to appear in the Final Written Examination as one-time opportunity.

Such police job aspirants must submit an undertaking stating that they would participate in the Physical Efficiency Test within one month from the date of publication of the result of the Final Written Examination, if they qualify the same. They should also submit requisite bonafide medical certificates from hospitals concerned.

The undertaking and bonafide medical certificates should be submitted in the inward section at the Director General of Police, Telangana, Lakdikapul, Hyderabad. This is applicable only to the candidates who qualified in the Preliminary Written Test(s) and submitted part-II applications online.

Candidates who do not submit representations along with an undertaking by February 28 would be presumed to be not interested in availing of the opportunity and they would not be allowed the said relief, the Board said.

For more details, visit the website https://www.tslprb.in/.