Group-II recruitment: TSPSC receives over 5.5 lakh applications

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:39 PM, Thu - 16 February 23

Hyderabad: Tough competition is ahead in the Group-II services recruitment with around 700 candidates vying for each of the vacancy.

As the online submission of applications concluded at 5 pm on Thursday, the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) received a whopping 5,51,943 applications.

The TSPSC had notified a total of 783 posts including 165 Assistant Section Officers in the General Administration department, 126 Mandal Panchayat Officers, 98 Naib Tahsildars in the Land Administration department and 97 Prohibition and Excise Sub Inspectors under the Group-II services. According to sources, the Commission would announce the recruitment examination date the next week.

The recruitment examination comprises four papers with paper I on General Studies and General Abilities, paper II – History, Polity and Society, paper III – Economy and Development, and paper IV-Telangana Movement and State Formation. The objective type test in English, Telugu and Urdu is conducted for 600 marks with 150 marks allotted to each paper.

The State government has done away with interviews in the Group – I and II services recruitment and marks secured in the written examination would be considered for the final selection subject to certificate verification.