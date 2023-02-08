TSLPRB to re-measure height of disqualified candidates by 1 cm

The move by the Board comes following orders from the High Court.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:22 PM, Wed - 8 February 23

Hyderabad: Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) on Wednesday said it would re-measure height of candidates who were disqualified in height by 1 cm or below during the PMT/PET held between December 8 and January 5 for ongoing police recruitment.

The re-measurement will be conducted at SAR CPL, Amberpet, Hyderabad and 8th Bn, Kondapur Ranga Reddy district. Eligible candidates have been advised to submit an online application which will be made available in their respective login areas on the website https://www.tslprb.in/ from 8 am on February 10 to 8 pm on February 12.

After submitting the application, candidates have to download application-cum-admit card for re-measurement of height and carry the same to the venue. No manual representations would be entertained in this regard, the Board added.