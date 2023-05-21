| Tslprb Preliminary Keys Of Test Papers To Be Out Today

TSLPRB: Preliminary keys of test papers to be out today

Preliminary keys of the objective papers for the final written recruitment tests conducted will be made available on the website

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:59 AM, Mon - 22 May 23

Hyderabad: Preliminary keys of the objective papers for the final written recruitment tests conducted for posts of SCT PCs Civil and / or equivalent, Transport Constables, Prohibition & Excise Constables, SCT PC IT&CO, SCT PC Mechanic and SCT PC Driver / Driver Operator will be made available on the website: www.tslprb.in from May 22.

Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) on Sunday asked candidates to submit objections, if any, on the preliminary keys for each question of each paper individually.

The objections can be raised in the web template made available in the candidate’s respective login account latest by 5 pm on May 24.

The objections should be backed by document or material evidence in PDF/JPEG format. Objections with insufficient information would not be considered and no manual representations would be entertained, the Board added.