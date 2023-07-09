TSMS-Lingapur principal, 14 teachers get show-cause notices

District Educational Officer Sadaiah issued show-cause notices on June 30 to the principal and teachers as to why action should not be initiated against them

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:30 PM, Sun - 9 July 23

Mancherial: The principal and 14 teachers working with the Telangana State Model School at Lingapur in Danepalli were served a show-cause notice for leaving the school before 4 pm.

The principal and teachers left the school by 3.20 pm on June 26 when sectorial officials visited the institution as part of an inspection. District Educational Officer Sadaiah issued show-cause notices on June 30 to the principal and teachers as to why action should not be initiated against them.

The principal and teachers received the notices on Saturday.