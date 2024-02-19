TSPSC cancels Group-1 notification

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Services Commission (TSPSC), after conducting deliberations about various issues concerning Group-I services, has decided to cancel the Group-I notification that was issued on April 26, 20022 for 503 posts in the interest of public, a notice from TSPSC, Secretary, E Naveen Nicolas on Monday said. “The TSPSC has deliberated in […]

By Telangana Today Updated On - 19 February 2024, 04:55 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Services Commission (TSPSC), after conducting deliberations about various issues concerning Group-I services, has decided to cancel the Group-I notification that was issued on April 26, 20022 for 503 posts in the interest of public, a notice from TSPSC, Secretary, E Naveen Nicolas on Monday said.

“The TSPSC has deliberated in detail about the various issues concerning the Notification No.04/2022, Dated: 26/04/2022 for Group-I Services. Having taken totality of the circumstances into account, the Commission has decided to cancel the Notification No.04/2022 issued on 26/04/2022 for 503 vacancies in public interest. In accordance with the decision of the Commission, the above Notification is hereby cancelled. All the candidates are hereby informed accordingly,” the notification said.