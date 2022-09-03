Job bonanza in Telangana again: TSPSC notifies 1540 AEE vacancies

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:48 PM, Sat - 3 September 22

Hyderabad: Continuing the job bonanza for unemployed youth and government job aspirants in the State, the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Saturday notified 1,540 vacancies of Assistant Executive Engineers (AEEs) in various departments.

The notification was issued following approval of the same during a Commission meeting held here.

The notified vacancies were 302 AEE (civil) in PR & RD department (Mission Bhagiratha), 211 (civil) in PR & RD department, 147 (civil) in MA & UD-PH, 15 (civil) in Tribal Welfare, 704 vacancies including 320 civil engineers, 84 mechanical engineers, 200 electrical engineer and 100 agriculture engineers in I & CAD, three (mechanical) in I & CAD (GWD), 145 (civil) in TR & B and 13 (electrical) in TR & B departments.

The applications can be submitted on the Commission’s website www.tspsc.gov.in from September 22 to October 14. A detailed notification will be hosted on the Commission’s website on September 15, the TSPSC said in a press release.

Meanwhile, the Commission said the notification issued for recruitment to vacancies of assistant motor vehicle inspector was withdrawn following representations made by a large number of unemployed youth with regard to qualification of acquiring a heavy motor license as on the date of notification. The matter was referred to the Transport department and a decision was awaited, it added.