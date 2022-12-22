| Tspsc Issues Recruitment Notifications For 207 Posts In Different Departments

TSPSC issues recruitment notifications for 207 posts in different departments

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:02 PM, Thu - 22 December 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Thursday issued two direct recruitment notifications for a total of 207 vacancies with 185 Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (Class A and B) posts and 22 Horticulture Officer posts.

The Veterinary Assistant Surgeon posts are in the Veterinary and Animal Husbandry department and the Horticulture Officer posts are under the control of the Director of Horticulture department.

Online registration for recruitment to Veterinary Assistant Surgeon posts can be done from December 30 to January 19, 2023 (5 pm).

Likewise, the receipt of online applications for recruitment to posts of Horticulture Officer will begin on January 3, 2023 and the last date to apply is up to 5 pm on January 24, 2023.

Eligible candidates can register for the recruitment on the website https://www.tspsc.gov.in/.