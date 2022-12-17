TSPSC to conduct Group-I Main exam in April 2023

The Commission which conducted the Group-I preliminary test will be announcing its results within 10 days.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:00 PM, Sat - 17 December 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) is planning to conduct the Group-I Main examination in the month of April 2023.

After announcement of the preliminary results, the TSPSC is planning to give three months of preparation time for students to appear for the Group-I Main examination, sources said on Saturday.

Tthe Main exam dates will be finalised after taking into account the schedules of the Intermediate Public Exams, SSC Public Exams, NEET and other competitive examinations so that required number of centres are available for the conduct of Main exam.

As announced in the Group-I notification, candidates to be admitted to the Main examination will be 50 times to the total number of vacancies available in each multi-zone duly following the rule of reservation.

A total of 2,86,051 candidates appeared for the preliminary test held on October 16 and 25,150 candidates will be selected for the Main examination i.e., 1:50 ratio.

According to sources, the certificate verification for the Group-I services recruitment will be done after the Main examination. It may be noted that the Commission had notified 503 vacancies under the Group-I services. Meanwhile, the Commission is planning to release the notification for 728 vacancies under Group-II services by the end of this month.