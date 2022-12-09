TSPSC notifies 1,392 junior lecturer posts

The recruitment examination is likely to be conducted in the month of June/July 2023.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:58 PM, Fri - 9 December 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Friday released a notification for recruitment to 1,392 junior lecturers under the control of the Commissioner of Intermediate Education.

Of the total notified, 724 posts are under the multi-zone I and 668 are in multi-zone II. The posts are notified in 27 different subjects including 154 in Mathematics, 153 in English, 128 in Zoology, 117 in Hindi, and 113 each in Botany and Chemistry.

The recruitment examination is likely to be conducted in the month of June/July 2023. Eligible candidates can apply online in the proforma application which will be made available on the Commission’s website https://www.tspsc.gov.in/.

The registration can be done from December 16 to January 6, 2023.