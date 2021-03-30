TSPSC notifies 5th spell physical test for Forest Beat Officer posts

In compliance with court orders, considering relinquishments in place of absentees and not qualified candidates in the earlier result notifications, the candidates were shortlisted for 5th spell.

Hyderabad: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Tuesday notified 5th spell of shortlisted candidates for physical test/walking test for recruitment to the posts of Forest Beat Officer (FBO) in the Forest department.

In compliance with court orders, considering relinquishments in place of absentees and not qualified candidates in the earlier result notifications, the candidates were shortlisted for 5th spell.

The candidates who were provisionally admitted for the FBO posts have to attend physical test and events at Shanti Vanam Park, Medipally, Medchal-Malkajgiri district, on April 6 from 6 am, the TSPSC said in a press release.

The candidates must be present at 5.15 am on the scheduled date along with their hall ticket and a valid photo identity proof, it said, adding that wearing cotton clothes, shoes, and cap was mandatory besides candidates must carry required documents.

Those who qualify in the medical and physical tests would have to take part in the certificate verification, the Commission said. For more details regarding venue and verification material, visit the Commissions’ website www.tspsc.gov.in.