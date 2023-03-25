TSPSC paper leak: SIT issues notice to Bandi Sanjay

The SIT notice was issued following Bandi Sanjay's alleged remarks on the TSPSC exam paper leak case in media and on public platforms

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:06 PM, Sat - 25 March 23

The SIT notice was issued following Bandi Sanjay's alleged remarks on the TSPSC exam paper leak case in media and on public platforms

Hyderabad: The Special Investigation Team of Hyderabad police investigating the TSPSC paper leak case issued a notice to BJP State president Bandi Sanjay directing him to appear before it on March 26.

The SIT notice was issued following his alleged remarks on the TSPSC exam paper leak case in media and on public platforms. He was asked to bring along any documents or other material if he had in support of his claims to help in the investigation of the case.