TSPSC issue: KTR sends legal notices to Revanth, Bandi Sanjay

KT Rama Rao cautioned that the false propaganda of the Congress and the BJP to question and discredit the TSPSC, was part of a greater conspiracy to stall all recruitments in Telangana

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:04 PM, Thu - 23 March 23

File Photo: BRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad: BRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao has sent legal notices to TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy and BJP State president Bandi Sanjay for defaming him in the TSPSC question paper leak issue. He said both the leaders were conspiring to discredit the State government by dragging his name with political malice.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, Rama Rao said both Revanth Reddy and Bandi Sanjay lacked basic knowledge of the fact that the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) was an autonomous body established under the Constitution of India, with the sole objective of conducting exams and filling vacancies in government departments.

“But both the leaders have been conspiring to portray the entire issue as the fault of the State government by dragging me into it. Their lack of knowledge on the administrative affairs of the government is proof of their ignorance,” he said. He warned that under no circumstances would he tolerate such petty attempts to defame him.

The Minister reminded that both these leaders had made fools out of themselves with their mindless remarks in the past. Revanth Reddy had alleged that the BRS government resorted to a vaccine scam worth thousands of crores of rupees during the Covid-19 pandemic, and that it demolished the old Secretariat building for the Nizam’s jewels worth thousands of crores of rupees. Sanjay, on the other hand, was making meaningless remarks and competing with Revanth in his lack of intelligence, by promising to replace vehicles damaged during the Hyderabad rains at free of cost.

“While people have come to a conclusion that both the leaders have lost their mental balance, it is now clear that fate of both the Congress and the BJP in Telangana has become worse,” he said.

Rama Rao cautioned that the false propaganda of the Congress and the BJP to question and discredit the TSPSC, was part of a greater conspiracy to stall all recruitments in the State. Both Revanth Reddy and Sanjay had criticised the State government over the job notifications in the past, and instead, advised the youth to dedicate their time and support their respective parties politically. This reflected their sly mentality.

“They stooped to a new low by linking a youth’s suicide to the TSPSC paper leak, though he did not even attempt for any post. They have not come to their senses even after the perverse attempts made to damage the self-esteem of the youth failed. Even now, the Congress and BJP are acting like political vultures that prey on the dead,” he said.

Rama Rao also urged the youth not to fall for the false propaganda and promises of the Opposition parties. He suggested them to focus on their exam preparations and said the TSPSC had already launched corrective measures, and would ensure that such incidents did not recur in future.