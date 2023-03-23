Bandi Sanjay continues tricks to milk TSPSC issue

Published Date - 07:00 AM, Thu - 23 March 23

Hyderabad: Even as the State government is trying to restore confidence among youth by fixing loopholes in the examination process of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) and punishing the culprits involved in the question paper leak, the BJP has got other ideas.

Not long after he exhorted youngsters to quit their studies and jobs and to help the BJP come to power in the State, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay is now preparing strategies to extract maximum political mileage from the issue, by provoking youngsters to join the BJP’s protests against the question paper issue. This is even after a BJP activist was arrested in connection with the incident.

The BJP, according to party sources, is planning to hold a statewide agitation on the issue and involve job aspirants who applied for various competitive examinations conducted by the TSPSC. Sanjay is trying to put together a movement similar to the ‘Million March’ organised during the separate Statehood movement with unemployed youth in the State capital, the sources said, adding that the agitation would begin with what Sanjay calls an ‘unemployment maha dharna’ on March 25 at Indira Park.

Sanjay held a meeting of senior party leaders at the party State headquarters on Wednesday to discuss strategies for holding protests across the State. He reportedly told party leaders that they should use the TSPSC issue to their advantage and create an impression that the Chief Minister and his family members were behind the issue. He also asked them to involve unemployed youth in the agitations and make efforts to bring them into the party fold.

The BJP is also planning to make the TSPSC issue during the polls in an attempt to garner the support of unemployed youth.

It was last month that Sanjay urged youngsters to give up their studies and jobs and work for the victory of the party in the upcoming Assembly polls. With the call being ignored by the youth, the BJP State chief is now trying to use the TSPSC issue to get them onboard.