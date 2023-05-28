| Tspsc Question Paper Leak Case Sit Of Hyderabad Police Arrest One More Person

The SIT of Hyderabad police so far arrested 46 persons in the TSPSC question paper leak case case and few more people are being questioned

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:54 PM, Sun - 28 May 23

Representational image.

Hyderabad: The Special Investigation Team of Hyderabad police on Sunday arrested one person working in a multi-national company for allegedly obtaining a question paper.

The arrested person B Narsing Rao, who works as an Assistant Manager a MNC at Gachibowli, obtained the AEE question paper from Praveen, one of the prime suspects in the case.

The SIT so far arrested 46 persons in the case and few more people are being questioned.