Secunderabad gold heist: Cops identify gang posed as I-T officials

Hyderabad police have identified the gang involved in the looting of gold from a workshop at Secunderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:20 PM, Sun - 28 May 23

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police have identified the gang involved in the looting of gold from a workshop at Secunderabad on Saturday afternoon.

“The gang is from Maharashtra and we will soon nab them. Teams are on the job,” said a senior official of Hyderabad police. Around five to six persons posing as Income Tax officials carried out a ‘raid’ on a jewellery workshop in Secunderabad and walked away 17 gold biscuits each weighing around 100 grams.

The gang members were speaking in Marathi, Hindi and Telugu to the workers. The police from the beginning are suspecting insider role in the heist and had finally identified the gang members. The police teams had fanned out to several districts and neighbouring States to nab them.

According to sources, at least two members of the gang were taken into custody and are being questioned.