TSPSC to release Group-I prelims exam hall tickets on Sunday

The candidates can download the hall tickets from TSPSC website till June 11

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:17 PM, Sat - 3 June 23

Hyderabad: Hall tickets of the Group-I preliminary test, scheduled for June 11, will be available on the website https://www.tspsc.gov.in for download from Sunday till June 11.

In a statement on Saturday, the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) said hall tickets issued earlier for the Group-I preliminary test conducted on October 16, 2022, which was cancelled later, were not valid for the test scheduled for June 11 and candidates have to download afresh.

