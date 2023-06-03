TSPSC to release Group-I prelims exam hall tickets on Sunday

The candidates can download the hall tickets from TSPSC website till June 11
Hyderabad: Hall tickets of the Group-I preliminary test, scheduled for June 11, will be available on the website https://www.tspsc.gov.in for download from Sunday till June 11.
In a statement on Saturday, the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) said hall tickets issued earlier for the Group-I preliminary test conducted on October 16, 2022, which was cancelled later, were not valid for the test scheduled for June 11 and candidates have to download afresh.