Fresh question papers for upcoming TSPSC exams

The decision comes following the question paper leak of TSPSC Assistant Engineers examination that was conducted on March 5

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:12 PM, Thu - 16 March 23

Hyderabad: As a precautionary measure, the Telangana State Public Service Commission will be preparing fresh question papers for the upcoming recruitment examinations.

This comes following the question paper leak of the Assistant Engineers recruitment examination that was conducted on March 5.

As per the already announced tentative schedule, the computer-based recruitment tests for 22 posts of Horticulture Officer in the Horticulture Department and 113 posts of Assistant Motor Vehicle in the Transport Department are on April 4 and 23, respectively.

For these recruitment tests, fresh question papers will be prepared by the subject experts roped in by the TSPSC. “We will be preparing fresh question papers for the upcoming recruitment examinations. Although the recruitment exam schedule is tentative, candidates must continue their preparation as the exams will be held for sure,” sources said.

The commission has already postponed the recruitment examinations to 175 vacancies of Town Planning Building Overseer Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department scheduled for March 12 and 185 vacancies of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon in Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Department on March 15 and 16 due to the issue of question paper leak.

The Group-I Main, as per sources, will be conducted as per the earlier announced tentative schedule i.e., June 5 to 12. So far, the commission has not prepared the question paper for this examination.

As many as 25,050 candidates were short listed for the Group-I Main examination on the basis of the preliminary test. “Given the question paper leak of Assistant Engineering recruitment examination, the commission will be taking evidence-based decisions on conduct of examinations,” sources added.

