TSRTC bus tickets wish passengers Happy Independence Day

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:14 PM, Wed - 10 August 22

Hyderabad: Wishing their passengers this Independence Day, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has extended a symbolic gesture. All the bus tickets purchased throughout the State for this period of celebration will carry a note wishing the on boarders ‘Happy Independence Day’.

In a tweet by the TSRTC along with a picture of a bus ticket, they asked their followers if they noticed any difference in the bus ticket. “Did you notice something? Reply with #IDayWithTSRTC,” they wrote.

Along with the travel details on the white and pink-colored ticket, at the bottom are the Independence Day wishes.

Reacting to the tweet, users swiftly responded with the greetings on the ticket. One user wrote, “Independence Day message, well done TSRTC,” while some others used the platform to ask the TSRTC to reduce the bus charges for the occasion.

Some users also shared their own bus ticket pictures that carried the message and expressed their delight in spotting it.

In the city, several buses are spotted on the roads with national flags affixed on both sides of the bus as a part of the Swathantra Bharatha Vajrotsavalu taken up by the State government.

Did you notice something? reply with #IDayWithTSRTC pic.twitter.com/RpVQkNGYdn — Managing Director – TSRTC (@tsrtcmdoffice) August 10, 2022