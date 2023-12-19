TSRTC introduces special buses for ‘Giri Pradakshina’ devotees

In anticipation of the December 26 Purnima, TSRTC has unveiled plans to introduce special bus services for devotees planning to embark on the revered 'Giri Pradakshina' pilgrimage to Arunachalam in Tamil Nadu.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:31 PM, Tue - 19 December 23

The special buses leaving from MGBS, BHEL and ECIL on December 24, will cost between Rs.3,690 to Rs.3,890 per seat. TSRTC officials said the buses will take devotees to Arunachalam temple four hours prior to the starting of the Giri Pradakshina.

After visiting Vinayaka Temple, Kanipakam in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh, the buses will reach Arunachalam temple on December 25.

After the Giri Pradikshina on December 26, the bus will leave for Golden Temple in Vellore in Tamil Nadu and return here on December 27.

For further information contact: 9959226257 or 9959224911 or 040-69440000 or 04023450033. Bookings can also be made at TSRTC counters or tsrtconline.in.