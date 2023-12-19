Drivers of hired RTC buses go on strike in Medak

The RTC drivers said they were struggling to drive the buses after the free travel scheme for women was introduced by the government

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:15 PM, Tue - 19 December 23

Buses were halted in Medak depot on Tuesday.

Medak: Drivers of hired RTC buses of Medak depot staged a protest by going on a strike on Tuesday after a man attempted to attack one of the drivers and abused him for not stopping the bus at Salojipally on Monday.

The drivers said they were struggling to drive the buses after the free travel scheme for women was introduced by the government. Many people were standing on the foot-board which hindered their visibility. The number of passengers boarding the buses had increased manifold following the introduction of the free travel scheme for women.

The drivers said conductors were also struggling to get the passengers to move inside the bus clearing the passengers standing on the foot-board. On Monday, a woman’s husband attempted to attack a driver with a stick for not stopping the bus at Salojipally village in Tekmal Mandal, which led to the protest.

The drivers said the Tekmal police refused to file a case against the accused even though they had lodged a complaint. They also appealed to RTC authorities to help them operate the buses safely with some safety measures. After a few hours of protests, the drivers resumed operations the buses following an assurance from the depot manager.

A video of the man abusing the RTC driver went viral on social media.