TSRTC joins hands with HMR for last-mile connectivity

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:07 PM, Fri - 11 November 22

TSRTC will provide first and last-mile connectivity services to passengers at the metro stations in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will provide first and last-mile connectivity services to passengers at the metro stations in Hyderabad. An agreement in this regard was recently signed between the corporation and the Hyderabad L&T Metro Rail authorities.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to this effect was recently signed between TSRTC, VC and MD, VC Sajjanar and L&T Chief Strategy Officer, Murali Varada Rajan and Chief Marketing Officer, Rishi Kumar Varma.

“Apart from running buses that connect to metro stations, a timetable of the RTC bus services along with the indicator boards will also be set up,” Sajjanar said adding that arrangements were being for public announcements and information kiosks at metro stations.

Decisions over the special measures to run TSRTC buses alongside the metro service are being mutually made. Calling it a historic agreement, Sajjanar hoped that the decision will help strengthen the public transport system and avoid traffic jams.